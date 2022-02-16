The Barbourville City Council held its February meeting last Thursday. During the meeting, council members heard a report on the city’s audit, as well as ordinance readings and surplusing old equipment.
Second readings of two ordinances from the January meeting were held. First was an ordinance amending the June 20, 2022 budget. The second ordinance concerned a supplement to the city’s code of ordinances, bringing them in-line with changes to state law.
The council next heard from Johnathan Eade from auditing firm Jones, Nale, and Mattingly who conducted an audit for the previous fiscal year. The firm found that the city’s reports had been presented fairly to them. The city’s revenue was up approximately $100,000 from the previous year. Tax revenue exceeded expenditures by roughly $389,000; this coincided with an approximate change of plus $300,000 for the city’s cash assets. Eade reported that there were no significant difficulties and no unanticipated adjustments during the audit. The council voted to approve the reading of the audit afterward.
A number of items were put up for surplus. The equipment includes chainsaws, blowers, weed eaters, a pump, and other equipment that has “piled up,” according to Mayor David Thompson. He added that much of the equipment had come from the cleaning out of Street Department storage. The council voted to surplus the equipment on govdeals.com.
The council voted to maintain the current salaries of its members and the mayor. Following the vote, the council went into executive session to discuss how to clean up the currently closed off Liberty Street that was shut down following the partial collapse and demolition of the Parker Building last year. “It’s still going to be closed off for I don’t know how long,” said Thompson. No motions were made following the roughly hour-and-a-half session.
