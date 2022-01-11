The Barbourville City Council held its monthly meeting Tuesday evening after last Thursday’s snow forced a postponement.
Councilman Ronnie Moore oversaw the meeting due to Mayor David Thompson being absent because of illness. After a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, the council approved minutes from the November 4 meeting. December’s meeting was cancelled due to a lack of quorum.
The first reading of an ordinance amending the June 20, 2022 was conducted. Receipts and revenues were changed to $6,661,756. $2,212,998 is appropriated for administration; $1,506,387 for the Barbourville Police Department; $1,182,124 for the Barbourville Street Department; $152,389 for the Barbourville Fire Department; $897,858 for the city’s recreation fund; and $710,000 for the Tourist and Recreation Fund. Total appropriations are $6,661,756.
A second ordinance was read for the first time, an ordinance concerning a supplement to the code of ordinances. The changes bring city ordinances in-line with changes to state law. A seized 2007 Ford Mustang was approved for surplus by the council on Govdeals.com.
