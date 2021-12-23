Chief Winston Tye reports, On December 22 nd 2021 the Barbourville Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.
Det. Adam Townsley conducted the investigation with assistance of Officer Karl Middleton and Deputy Sam Mullins which led the seizure of a large quantity of methamphetamine and the arrest of Three wanted individuals.
On this date, Officer’s with the Barbourville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy United State Marshalls with the Central Kentucky Fugitive task force executed a search warrant on a residence located in Barbourville. During the execution of the search warrant Asst.
Chief Jake Knuckles attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle connected to the residence which was being searched, The vehicle was blocked in by Officer’s and Deputies and the driver Roger Woolum attempted to flee in the vehicle nearly striking police vehicles in front and behind him at which time Woolum fled on foot, after a short foot pursuit and with assistance of Barbourville Police Department K-9 Chaby with K-9 Handler Eric Martin Woolum was arrested without further incident.
While Woolum attempted to flee the passenger in the vehicle Deleisha Owens got into the driver’s side of the vehicle and then attempted to flee in the vehicle as well and put the car in gear, Owens to was taken in to custody. Officers was able to locate a large quantity of methamphetamine which Roger Woolum had attempted to conceal in the wooded area where he was located.
Roger Woolum of Barbourville was Lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on the following charges:
o Fleeing and Evading Police 1 st Degree (On Foot)
o Resisting Arrest
o Wanton Endangerment 1 st Degree (Police Officer)
o Arrest Warrant – Possession 1 st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Deleisha Owens of Pine Knot was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center by the Deputy United States Marshall’s on the following charges:
o United States District Court – Arrest Warrant
Harold Mays of Barbourville was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on the following charges:
o Failure to appear
Drug trafficking related charges will be presented to a Knox County Grand Jury on all individuals arrested.
Detective Adam Townsley continues the investigation alongside Officer Karl Middleton and Deputy Sam Mullins and was assisted on scene by Asst. Chief Jake Knuckles, K-9 Officer Eric Martin and his K-9 partner Chaby, Officer Colby Patterson, Officer Tyler Fuson, Deputy Elijah Broughton, Deputy Mike Taylor.
