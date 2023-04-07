In a statement Friday, Barbourville Independent Schools Superintendent Dennis Messer said that the school had received reports that a student may have made threats of violence toward the school.
The statement said that appropriate actions were taken through the juvenile division of the Knox County Court system by School Resource Officers.
The student does not currently attend classes or any campus activities. No students or employees were harmed.
This is a developing story.
