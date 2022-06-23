The Barbourville Independent School Board held its monthly meeting on June 16.
Following actions by consent, the Board voted to remain with its current insurer for insurance for the 2022-2023 school year. An agreement with Knox County Schools was approved to continue sending Barbourville students to the Knox County Career and Technical Center for 2022-2023; the district will have to pay a $650 per class fee. The fee is the result of Knox Schools taking over operation of the facility, including teacher salaries previously paid by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. “They want our kids there,” said Superintendent Dennis Messer ahead of the approval.
The Board approved an agreement with the Operation UNITE Service Corps to once again have an AmeriCorps member working at the school. The district will have to pay $6,300 for the year for the AmeriCorps personnel, who will function as a full-time employee. Another agreement approved by the Board will allow some students to earn a $1,500 scholarship after completing 300 hours of work.
The first reading was held regarding changes to the student handbook. Among possible changes; no more valedictorian and salutatorian positions, new grading standards, and requirements for attendance at events like honors night and graduation practice. A second reading is required before changes are approved. Another change included in the first reading adds vape products to the district’s tobacco policy. Separately, the board discussed updates to procedures for non-resident students, students outside the district.
Messer requested that the Board approve the creation of a part-time Health and Physical Education Position with the goal of overseeing weightlifting in the recently updated weight room. The position could also be made full-time, with the hire filling a previously approved part-time role that would assist with student attendance. “we’ve got to start teaching our kids how to get in shape,” said Messer. The new position was approved.
