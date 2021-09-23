The Barbourville Independent School Board met last Thursday where it approved the use of 20 remote learning days for use at the discretion of Superintendent Dennis Messer. Four days that were used the previous week will be included as part of that 20 block.
The district’s property tax rate was set at 67.2 cents per $100 dollars of assessed value, referred to as the compensating rate.
The 2022 working budget was also approved as presented to the board members.
DJ Energy won a bid for a new digital sign for the district, a project delayed last year due to COVID-19.
The board also voted to match a $100 incentive from the Kentucky Department of Education for part-time and full-time staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by December 1.
The board approved the use of the school’s gymnasium facilities by the Daniel Boone Festival Committee for this year’s festival feast to be held on October 8. The fest had been held at the National Guard Armory previously. The City School gym brings the feast much closer to the rest of the festivities downtown.
Lastly the board took action on the beginnings of a new construction project that would close in an alleyway between the school and the Old Rock Gym. The new hallway would mean no students have to leave the facility proper to reach any other part of the campus. Ross Tarrant Architects were hired for the project.
