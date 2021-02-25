The Barbourville Independent Board of Education met Thursday, February 18 in a virtual format.
Auditor Matt Shackleford presented the board with his report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020. The district’s reports all yielded “unmodified” opinions, also called “clean” opinions. Shackleford stated this was “the best you can get.” Superintendent Kay Dixon said following the report that “We’re extremely grateful for our finance people in the district.”
The first reading of proposals for the 2021-2022 school year were present by Brian Carey. In polls conducted by Carey, options one and two out of a total of four proved the most popular; option two appearing to be slightly more so. Option one would see the year start on August 5 and end on May 25 and would include options for two-week Fall and Spring breaks. Option two would have the year run from August 12 to May 18 with one-week Fall and Spring breaks. Dixon expressed her support for option two, stating the two-week break from option-one could have a negative impact on learning, especially with its close proximity to the beginning of school.
Other matters pertaining to the future were also discussed. The board moved to create a coaching position for a potential high school fishing team. Further discussion was also held on how to utilize additional funding received from the CARES Act. The district is also planning in-person graduation events this year, a change from last year when the pandemic forced event to largely be held in vehicles.
