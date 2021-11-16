After some debate, the Barbourville Independent School Board moved to repeal the district’s mask mandate in a four to one vote.
A decrease in COVID-19 cases county-wide in recent weeks and increases in vaccinations were the main drivers of the decision to end the mandate. More children are also now eligible to receive the vaccine.
It was noted during the discussion that full inoculation wouldn’t be achieved until after newly vaccinated students received a second dose. Other areas of concern expressed were the coming holidays with many people gathering together, and flu season.
Masks will still be required on buses. Parents will also need to provide a note saying they are okay with their child not wearing a mask at school.
The board left open revisiting the mandate at a later date if COVID-19 cases were to escalate again.
