The monthly meeting of the Barbourville Independent School Board began with the second reading of changes to the student handbook discussed in the previous meeting. The Board then approved membership and policy services with the Kentucky School Boards Association. Superintendent Dennis Messer noted “we’re very active,” regarding the district’s participation; board members Blair Skidmore and Bonita Williams serve on KSBA committees.
The Board adopted formal procedures for a public comment period during meetings. The move comes following a new state law requiring such a period during school board meetings. The period will last for 15 minutes if there are speakers. Speakers will have three minutes and a visible clock will be displayed with the allotted time. One speaker will be allowed to speak on a topic, with another speaker allowed if taking an opposing position on the same subject. Meetings will now feature a sign-in sheet for attendees.
Blanket approval was given to certain out of state tripos for the new school year. These include athletic camps and games, theme park trips, and other competitions. Larger trips like cruises or longer ventures will still require separate approval.
The Board approved bids for visually impaired service, special education evaluation services, occupational therapy, and physical therapy. An agreement with the Barbourville Police Department to provide School Resource Officers was renewed. The Board also approved a partnership with Partners for Rural Impact that will aid juniors and seniors with college readiness. The Board moved to create an A-5 district operated alternative school similar to the one operated by Knox County Schools and a form I-20 for possible foreign exchange students.
It was announced by School Food Service Director Amy Collins that the district had received a Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program grant worth $50,325. The program is a joint effort from the Division of School and Community Nutrition, Kentucky Department of Education, and the USDA.
