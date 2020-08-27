During its August meeting, the Barbourville Independent Schools’ Board of Education discussed re-entry, fall sports, taxes and non-resident contracts with surrounding school systems.
In regard to re-entry for students and staff, Dixon said she is proud of her staff, noting the challenges have been “Different but the staff is embracing it” when it comes to learning the technology required for virtual learning. Staff have had coaching on video recording, uploading documents for parents and students and Dixon noted that staff members have already be gun handing out devices to students during Tiger Tip-Off.
Virtual classes will begin on September 9. Dixon stated that live instruction will begin at 9 a.m., but will also be available in recorded form for students to review later in the day if needed. Students are encouraged to keep with live instruction and class participation as possible.
Dixon noted that students who need a sick day will still be required to complete classwork just as they would in a normal classroom situation, with a doctor’s excuse provided.
In following with Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendations, in-person classes will not begin until September 28.
The Board was brought up to speed on developments regarding high school athletics announced earlier Thursday, where the Kentucky High School Athletics Association has stated practice for fall sports can begin as soon as August 24, and fall sports competition can begin on September 7. Barbourville Independent does not have a football team.
Board members and Dixon shared their concerns about having fall sports while not allowing students to have in-seat learning until September 28. The Board agreed with Dixon’s recommendation that practice for fall sports will maintain a limit of 10 people per group at a time. The Board will be taking a wait-and-see approach to follow what Governor Beshear may say concerning fall sports in coming days. A decision regarding allowing teams to travel away from Barbourville and to Barbourville will also be made at a later date, pending any direction from the Governor’s office.
The Board swiftly approved actions pertaining to non-resident contracts with Williamsburg Independent, Laurel County, Knox County, Whitley County, Clay County, Middlesboro Independent, and Corbin Independent school districts for the 2021-2022 school year. The Board also voted to set the 2021 motor vehicle tax rate at 53.9%, maintaining the same rate set for 2020.
In other actions, the Board voted to keep 2020-2021 tax rates the same with a 65.5% compensating rate with a 2.9% exonerating rate built in to help recover errors with the PVA and the assessments made.
The Board voted to approve an agreement for an athletic trainer to be provided by Union College for the 2020-2021 school year at a cost of $7,000 to the school system.
A memorandum of agreement for bus driver training for the 2020-2021 school year was approved, as well as an MOA with Berea College for the Gear-Up Program. Superintendent Kay Dixon noted this is the last year of the grant, and the future beyond this year is unknown.
The Board was made aware of security updates pertaining to the school system, which as Dixon stated are in compliance. Due to increasing needs for data security and privacy, security audits by outside organizations may be considered.
The next regular meeting of the Board will be Thursday, September 17. The August 20 meeting may be viewed in its entirety on the Barbourville Independent School YouTube page.
