The tennis courts at Barbourville City Park received a makeover courtesy of the Barbourville Junior Women’s Study Club and Dura Seal Inc.
New benches will be placed along the outside of the fence while the courts have been resurfaced by Dura Seal. “They’ve done a great job,” said Street Department Director Jason Lake. The city also purchased new nets and cranks for the courts. Additionally, new benches will also be going up at Thompson Park.
The tennis courts are the beginning of the study club’s Community Impact Program. “Since all of our money is raised from the community, we put all we receive back into the community,” said the Women’s Study Club’s Ann Banfield. The club donated $14,000 for the renovations to the courts. “we hope everyone can now have access to the tennis courts and it will make a positive impact in Barbourville,” Banfield added.
Over the past few weeks the street department has worked to clean up and repair damage to the baseball field caused by recent high winds. Two fallen poles were removed and replaced and the right field fence has been repaired. “We’re just waiting on the lights,” said Lake. The tennis courts will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until cold weather returns “around 50 degrees.”
