Get ready to count down ‘3…2…1…” in downtown Barbourville as everyone rings in 2020.
Mayor David Thompson announced at December’s City Council meeting the city of Barbourville is preparing for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration that will take place in Barbourville’s City Park.
The annual ball drop, fireworks show, live music performances, and added-in party favors will all be on the agenda for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday night, December 31 starting at 10 p.m.
Bring your friends and family to celebrate the new year in Barbourville!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.