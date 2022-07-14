The Barbourville City Council met on July 7.
The meeting was overseen by Councilmember Ronnie Moore. The council voted to approve minutes from a special called meeting held on June 13. Next was a declaration of surplus property; the council moved to surplus exercise equipment from Thompson Park that needed replacing. The equipment will be made available via GovDeals.com
The council heard updates from departments heads including Fire Chief Doug Dozier and Street Department head Jason Lake. Police Chief Winston Tye updated the council on the recent promotion of three officers to the rank of Sergeant and the impact having the roles filled would have. Moore then commended the change seen in the town before hearing a report from Tourism Director Marcia Dixon. Dixon ran down upcoming events for the council and recounted Fourth of July activities.
“I want to brag on all our departments,” said Moore toward the meeting’s end. He noted the speed of which the fire department responds to calls and recalled the previous council meeting where firefighters responded to two calls in that time frame. “With everything that’s going on in this world today, I’d be scared to death to be a policeman,” Moore said while praising the city’s police. He also spoke of the work done by Barbourville Utilities and Director Josh Callahan. Moore described Callahan and Lake as “unbelievable,” and praised workers’ efforts to keep the town clean.
