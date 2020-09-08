Calvin T. Hampton, 72, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation.
Born in Laurel County, Kentucky, Calvin was the son of the late Taylor and Anna Lee Asher Hampton. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, and Corbin Senior Citizens. He enjoyed hand-craft work, was a sports fanatic, especially for UK, and was a true Christian man.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Yvonne Smith Hampton; daughter, Lavon Marie Miller (Robert); five grandchildren, Collin Ray Goley, Kaylee Marie Miller, Tara Nicole Miller, Patrick Ryan Miller, and Reiley Ann Miller; great-grandson, Greyson Lee Rudolph; siblings Mary Rose Pursiful (Wallace), Henry David Hampton (Susan), Robert V. Hampton (Susan T.), James Hampton (Jane), Raymond Hampton (Judy), Morris Hampton (Pam), Darrell Hampton (the late Felicia), Darlene Cox (Robert), and Cathy Jones (Rick); and many nieces and nephews, all who mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hopewell Baptist Church.
The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm Friday at the church with Rev. Shane Martin, Rev. Michael Hampton, and Rev. Dennis McCoy officiating.
Burial will be at 10:00 am Saturday, September 12, at the Old Salem Cemetery in London with nephews serving as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19, those in attendance must wear masks.
Memorial donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the family, and messages may be written at vanirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
