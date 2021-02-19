Clancy Otis Jackson, age 71, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Knox County, Kentucky to the late Jack and Mildred Jackson. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Corbin. Clancy had an honorable discharge from the United States Job Corps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby Jackson; Brothers, Luther Jackson, Leon Jackson, and Chester Jackson; Sisters, Donna Alsip and Janice Rogers.
Clancy is survived by his children, Judy Wright and husband David of Birchwood, TN, James Woods and wife Lisa, Greg Woods, Waller Woods and wife Shelly, Tammy Sizemore and husband David, Jack Jackson and wife Debra all of Corbin, KY, Donna Walker and husband Allen of Gray, KY, Clinton Jackson of Corbin, KY, Melissa Mills and husband Pete of Lily, KY, and William Jackson and wife Vicki of London, KY; Brother, Ernest Jackson and wife Shirley of Corbin, KY; 24 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and by a host of other family members and friends who will all mourn his passing.
