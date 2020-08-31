Clarence C. Lewallen, 87, of Corbin passed away Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Nursing Home.

He was a son of the late Homer and Maeday McKeehan Lewallen. He was preceded in death by his three children: Billy Ray Lewallen, Phyllis Ann Morton, and David Lewallen.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Lewallen; grandson Jimmy Lewallen and granddaughter Brittany Collette; a great granddaughter Ava Burnette; and other family and friends.

Clarence had worked as a machine operator for Ford Motor Company in Cincinnati. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques at flea markets and the Vendors Mall. He had attended Frankfort Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Lewallen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you