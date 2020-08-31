Clarence C. Lewallen, 87, of Corbin passed away Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
He was a son of the late Homer and Maeday McKeehan Lewallen. He was preceded in death by his three children: Billy Ray Lewallen, Phyllis Ann Morton, and David Lewallen.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Lewallen; grandson Jimmy Lewallen and granddaughter Brittany Collette; a great granddaughter Ava Burnette; and other family and friends.
Clarence had worked as a machine operator for Ford Motor Company in Cincinnati. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques at flea markets and the Vendors Mall. He had attended Frankfort Baptist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Lewallen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.