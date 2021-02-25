Mr. Clarence Hill Sr., 72, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday morning, February 21, 2020 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Monroe and Cledia Merida Hill born on September 11, 1948 in Knox County.
Clarence was a former machine operator with E. K. Wood Products and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
On May 17, 1971, he united in marriage with Pearlie Carnes and to this union three children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Clarence Hill Jr.; a sister, Dexter Lee and two brothers, Bige Hill and Rev. Raymond Hill.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Pearlie Hill; two beloved daughters, Teresa Collins and Melissa Wagers and husband, Delbert, all of Barbourville; two sisters, Maggie Shupe and husband, Calvin, of Barbourville and Gladys Adams and husband, Erich, of Lily; six grandchildren, Lisa Nava Leyva and husband, Jose’, Vanessa Smith and Brian, Timothy Collins and wife, Chasity, Brittany Collins and Raul, Kimberly and Lakenzie Wagers; nine great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, February 26 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Leslie Broughton and Rev. Jason Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Friday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky will be followed during all services. We appreciate your help with these guidelines so we can continue to serve our community during these trying times in the safest manner possible.
