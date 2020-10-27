Clayton Everett Howard, age 84, of London, Kentucky. The husband of the late, Joyce Bernice Howard passed away on Monday evening at the Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London, Kentucky.
He was the father of Rick Howard and wife, Teresa of London, Kentucky and Bobby Howard and wife, Angela Sue of East Bernstadt, Kentucky.
Funeral services for Mr. Clayton Everett Howard will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brad Parrett and Bro. Bobby Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London, Kentucky. The family of Mr. Clayton Everett Howard will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Howard family.
