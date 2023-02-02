On Friday, June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The high court decision was an answered prayer that dismantled the legalized destructive practice of abortion in the United States. For 50 years, through much prayer, Christians became the voice on behalf of those who do not have a voice. When God’s people pray, mighty things happen.
Unfortunately, the battle is not over. Some lawmakers are working to enact legislation that allows abortions to continue. Extreme laws are being written by abortion activists in the name of “abortion care” and “women’s rights.” Abortion is not caring, and it violates the rights of babies on a scale that is heartbreaking and staggering.
At Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, since 1926, we have consistently taught that God values life at all stages.
God declares His love and purpose for infants in more than 30 passages. In Jeremiah 1:5, the prophet declared, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.”
The pre-born John the Baptist first celebrated the coming Messiah in Luke 1:41,44. Luke wrote, “And when Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the baby leaped in her womb. For behold, when the sound of your greeting came to my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy.”
At Clear Creek, we have and will consistently stand for the innocent. Our students learn this in the classroom, and we live that out in ministry. Join us as we continue to be that voice for those who cannot speak for themselves. We fight with many other brothers and sisters who care for the sanctity of life.
