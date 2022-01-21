Mrs. Cleo Hampton Bruner age 88 of Girdler, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tazewell, Tennessee. She was bon on January 22, 1933 in Knox County the daughter of Henderson Hampton and Barbara (Lee) Hampton. On April 3, 1950, she united in marriage with Charles Bruner and to this union five children were born. Mrs. Bruner was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church and had worked at Warner’s in Barbourville for many years. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening and being with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henderson and Barbara Hampton, her husband Charles Bruner, four brothers, Troy Hampton, Larry Hampton, Arnold Hampton and Leo Hampton and two sisters, Myrtle LeMar and Florene Ford.
Left behind to mourn her passing, five children, Gertrude Jones of Franklin, Ohio, Frances Swafford of Girdler, Florene Amundsen of New Tazewell, Tennessee, Mark Bruner and Larry Bruner both of Girdler, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Edith Hampton and Evelyn Hampton both of Barbourville. She also leaves behind a host of many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Mrs. Cleo Bruner will be held at the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jimmy Siler officiating. Pallbearers will be family. She will be laid to rest in the Bruner Cemetery at Girdler. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, January 21st.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.