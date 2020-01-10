On January, 1 the prices for most document from the county clerk’s office went up. The increase was mandated at the state level to meet federal requirements for flat fees. Governor Matt Bevin signed the law mandating the increases in March 2019.
The increases will give clerk’s offices the ability to implement electronic documents and accept digital signatures. Knox County Clerk Mike Corey says they will look into the electronic options down the road. “We don’t want to be first and we don’t want to be last,” he said.
