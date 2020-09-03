Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon released his office’s audit of Knox County Clerk’s 2019 financial audit.
The audit noted the financial statement audited for Clerk Mike Corey’s office was “fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting,” which is followed for all 120 clerk audits in Kentucky, according to a release from Harmon’s office.
No instances of noncompliance were found in the clerk’s audit, and also went on to note that “no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”
“My staff and I are committed to serving the people Knox County, and we strive to maintain integrity within our office,” said Knox County Clerk Mike Corey when asked about his clean audit.
According to the audit statement, “The county clerk’s responsibilities include collecting certain taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining county records and providing other services. The clerk’s office is funded through statutory fees collected in conjunction with these duties.”
A full copy of the audit report may be found accompanying this story on mountainadvocate.com.
