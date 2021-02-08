Cleta Marie Miles Duncan, “Smiley,” 76, of Greenville, S.C., passed away at home on Feb. 6, 2021, after an extended illness. Cleta was born on Feb. 16, 1944, the eighth of 11 of children born to John and Allie Miles of Rockholds, Kentucky.
Her absence will be greatly felt by her husband of 54 years, Gary Duncan, whom she called “Dunky,” and their five children: the triplets, Brian Duncan (Karen), Suzanne Ramsey (John), and Theresa Boyes (David); Jason Duncan (Julie) and David Duncan (Makesha).
Also left to mourn are her seven grandchildren, Eli Boyes (Alyssa); Veda, Ahna and Magnolia Duncan; Joy and Jacqueline Duncan (and their mother, Colette); and Emma Duncan; and Cleta’s surviving siblings, Jewel Ball, Lola Oliver, Nan Foster, Charles Miles and Carol Frelin.
Celebrating her arrival into heaven will be a host of relatives, including her parents; five siblings, John Bill, Joyce, Fannie, Tom and Steve; two grandchildren, Abram Duncan and Hattie Arizona Ramsey; and a recently departed brother-in-law, Tommy Frelin.
Cleta will be most remembered by those who loved her as a generous caregiver who adored her grandchildren. She also ran ultramarathons, taught all of her children how to make pies from scratch and say the alphabet backwards, was a whiz at SCRABBLE, loved the Hallmark Channel and long walks on the beach, and enjoyed teaching children how to read.
Arrangements are being handled by Knox Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at the Hubbs Cemetery at Flat Creek in Knox County, Kentucky.
Per COVID-19 protocols, please wear a mask and engage in social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cleta’s memory to the Greenville Zoo Foundation at Greenvillezoofoundation.org or Greenville Zoo Foundation, 150 Cleveland Park Dr., Greenville, S.C. 29601.
