Clevin Brown age 41 of Scalf, was born in Knox County, KY on March 31, 1980 to Earnest and Susie Carnes Brown and departed this life on Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, fighting chickens, playing Football, and time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Daw and Pearlie Brown, and Sawyer and Bessie Carnes; 3 uncles: Obe Brown, Johnny Brown, and Evie Brown; an aunt: Margaret Miller; and a niece: Hailey Lynn Ross.
Clevin is survived by his loving parents: Earnest and Susie Brown of Scalf; a daughter: Kaylena Suzana Brown of Barbourville; 3 sisters: Shelia Hicks and husband Richard of Barbourville, Jennifer Ross and husband Jimmy of London, and Pearlie Adler and husband Joey of Scalf; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.