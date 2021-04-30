Brown

Clevin Brown age 41 of Scalf, was born in Knox County, KY on March 31, 1980 to Earnest and Susie Carnes Brown and departed this life on Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, fighting chickens, playing Football, and time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Daw and Pearlie Brown, and Sawyer and Bessie Carnes; 3 uncles: Obe Brown, Johnny Brown, and Evie Brown; an aunt: Margaret Miller; and a niece: Hailey Lynn Ross.

Clevin is survived by his loving parents: Earnest and Susie Brown of Scalf; a daughter: Kaylena Suzana Brown of Barbourville; 3 sisters: Shelia Hicks and husband Richard of Barbourville, Jennifer Ross and husband Jimmy of London, and Pearlie Adler and husband Joey of Scalf; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.

To plant a tree in memory of Clevin Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you