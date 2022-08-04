Climate data shows a rise in total precipitation and heavy rainfall events over the last two decades, with increases predicted.
In 2012, the Obama administration released a report stating “By the end of this century, much of the Southeast will experience more than 100 days above 90 degrees.” The report went on to say “although we cannot say that climate change is responsible for any individual event, climate change is already increasing our risks from these events.”
A 2016 article from the EPA reads “In the coming decades, the changing climate is likely to reduce crop yields and threaten some aquatic ecosystems. Floods may be more frequent, and droughts may be longer, which would increase the difficulty of meeting the competing demands for water in the Ohio, Tennessee, and Cumberland rivers.” The article states that since 1958, precipitation in the southeast has increased by 27% and is expected to continue to increase over the next 40 to 50 years. At the same time, rising temperatures will lead to increased evaporation and a decrease in runoff into rivers and ground water. At the time of the article, Kentucky had avoided rising temperatures relative to the rest of the country, “natural cycles and sulfates in the air prevented much of Kentucky from warming during the last century. Sulfates are air pollutants that reflect sunlight back into space. Now sulfate emissions are declining, and the factors that once prevented Kentucky from warming are unlikely to persist.”
Fast forward to 2020, a study from safehome.org found that Kentucky ranked as the ninth most likely state to “experience the worst impacts of climate change.” The data used in the study from Climate Central predicts a much hotter future for Kentuckians; with summer droughts increasing by 95% and wildfire season growing by 14 days. That same year, historic flooding in our own area saw the City of Pineville close its flood gates for the first time ever. In 2021, Breathitt County was hit by historic flooding.
A 2021 study from Yale University and George Mason University details Kentuckians’ perceptions of climate change. 62% of Kentuckians believe global warming is happening, 53% believe it’s affecting the weather, and 48% believe it is mostly caused by humans; all below the national average. Knox Countians percentages are all lower than statewide. 40% of Knox Countians and 47% of Kentuckians believe that most scientists think global warming is happening; according to Cornell University “More than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, according to a new survey of 88,125 climate-related studies.
The research updates a similar 2013 paper revealing that 97% of studies published between 1991 and 2012 supported the idea that human activities are altering Earth’s climate. The current survey examines the literature published from 2012 to November 2020 to explore whether the consensus has changed.” The scientific consensus on climate change and global warming is clear. At the time of the study, roughly 1/3 of people in Eastern Kentucky said they had experienced the effects of climate change personally.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a part of the United Nations, says that scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal. NASA’s climate website reads that “the severity of effects caused by climate change will depend on the path of future human activities. More greenhouse gas emissions will lead to more climate extremes and widespread damaging effects across our planet. However, those future effects depend on the total amount of carbon dioxide we emit. So, if we can reduce emissions, we may avoid some of the worst effects.”
As of press time, the death toll from the flooding event in Eastern Kentucky is nearly 40, and likely to climb. Governor Andy Beshear reported that hundreds of people are still missing. Over 12,000 homes were without power and at least 300 people were in emergency shelters. In a statement on Twitter, Beshear said “I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas where people may not have much continue to get hit and lose everything. I can’t give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is everything we can. These are our people. Let’s make sure we help them out.” He was quickly admonished on the platform for not pointing out that the ‘why’ is climate change.
The Pulitzer-Prize winning non-profit environmental news group Inside Climate News reached out to four climate experts regarding the most recent historic flooding in Kentucky. All agreed that climate change is fueling the increase in precipitation and heavy rain in the state; as well as higher temperatures. One, Scott Denning, atmospheric sciences professor at Colorado State University stated “Why are these kinds of massive rain storms and flooding events happening more often than they used to? By definition, that is climate change. Climate change is a difference in the statistics of the weather. So the rain on a given day in a given place—that’s the weather. The trends in horrific flooding, that’s climate change. But in Kentucky, and not just Kentucky but pretty much everywhere east of the Mississippi, there’s this dramatic increase in the number of these extremely heavy rain events. That’s climate change. You know, it’s not even controversial. There’s no attribution required.”
