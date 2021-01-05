The Lynn Camp Wildcats and the Whitley County Colonels wasted no time in providing early season theatrics on Monday night, as the two battled down to the wire, with Whitley County emerging victorious in a slim 61-58 decision.
Micah Engle led the Wildcats with 20 points and nine rebounds. He was followed by Maison Prater with 15 points, Gavin Allen with 11 points, Landon White with seven points, and Jace Boggs with five points. Boggs also added six rebounds.
With less than 10-seconds remaining in the game, the Wildcats were looking for a foul call on a game-tying three point attempt from Prater that went uncalled. Head coach Rodney Clarke says that the game shouldn’t have come down to that.
“We had our chance to put them away,” he said. “We went up on them by 11 twice in the first half of the game. You could tell that they were getting a little gassed, and we didn’t execute like we wanted to in order to take advantage of having a lead. The game should have never come down to the final play. We had our chances, and just didn’t capitalize.”
Clarke added that he was happy with his team’s effort and cohesiveness.
“I thought we played hard,” he said. “There were spurts where we looked really good, and then stretches where we didn’t look as good as I would have liked. There are a lot of teachable moments in this game, and we are going to work on getting ready for the next one. Whitley County is a good team, and that just goes to show that we can play too. I think we’re going to use this to our advantage moving forward.”
The Lynn Camp Wildcats moved to 0-1 on the season following the loss. They took on Bluegrass United on Tuesday night.
