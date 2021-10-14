Wanda Carol Clouse, 2020 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inductee will be formally inducted on November 19 along with this year’s honorees. Last year’s ceremony was not held due to Covid-19. The ceremony will take place on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
A Barbourville native, Clouse is an alumnus of Union College and holds a Rank One from Eastern Kentucky University. She taught at Boone Elementary and later served as Principal of Girdler Elementary before retiring in 2000. After retirement she remained active in education including as an associate professor at Union.
The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was created in 2000 through a gift by former Gov. Nunn, who hoped to recognize the vital role that classroom teachers in Kentucky play in the education of young people and the positive impact education has on the state’s economy. WKU was selected as the home of the Teacher Hall of Fame because of its more than 100-year history in teacher education.
