“I moved to Lexington with $300 in my pocket,” said Cody Nottingham. He graduated from Barboruville High School in 2008 then set out on his journey. After moving from home, Nottingham worked various different jobs before he’d find a place where he could truly make magic.
At the age of 10, Nottingham was given a DVD called “How to Do Street Magic” by his dad. The tutorial was produced by Ellusionist, a company dedicated to the art of magic. The company was founded in 2001 by magician Brad Christian.
Nottingham eventually found himself in Las Vegas at a magic convention featuring Chris Angel and other prominent magicians and illusionists. There, he met the team from Ellusionist and, with his experience with magic and cinematography, landed a job working for the company that inspired his love of magic.
Although he now calls Corbin home, Nottingham’s work with Ellusionist has allowed him to travel far. From Los Angeles to New York, Miami to Toronto, he has continued to mold his craft and teach others along the way. “Ellusionist has really molded me,” he said.
Much of Nottingham’s work involves photography and videography, editing trailers and tutorials that can be found at Ellusionist.com. He also creates his own magic and can be found staring in his own series of videos. One lesson he created is described as “knuckle-busting, sweat-inducing, ligament-stretching moves, brewed right here in Kentucky,” on the website.
While Nottingham can be found in front of the camera, he “would rather stay behind the scenes.” He hopes to continue advancing in cinematography and to film more for Ellusionist in his home town of Barbourville one day.
Nottingham’s work can be found on Ellusionist.com where his tutorials have received rave reviews. Even when not on screen, his talents behind the camera are on full display.
