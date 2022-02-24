The newest book from Todd Rose PhD, “Collective Illusions,” takes a scientific look at how false assumptions can have major consequence on our lives.
The book begins nearly 100 years ago in a small town much like Barbourville. Rose recounts the story of doctoral student Richard Schanck and what would become the first research-driven look at the book’s subject. Schanck chose the small town of Eaton, New York for his PhD dissertation because it was “a small, tight-knit religious community, remote from the complexities of city life, where everyone knew everyone.”
Schanck found that many of the citizens “weren’t quite the same people they pretended to be at church and elsewhere.” After some time, he became puzzled as to why people would profess opposition to things like drinking and gambling in public, while inviting him over to do just that at their home. “Why in the world would most people in a community say they disapprove of things that they clearly had no problem doing?”
What Schanck found in Eaton and what Rose’s book covers is the concept of collective illusions, also referred to as pluralistic ignorance. In the book, Rose defines collective illusions as “situations where a majority of individuals in a group privately reject a particular opinion, but they go along with it because the incorrectly assume that most other people accept it.” He adds that “when individuals conform to what they think the group wants, they can end up doing what nobody wants.”
From there the books dives into real world examples of collective illusions and the potential for harm they can cause. He takes a look at situations that can lead one to fall into a collective illusion, called “traps” and the biology that steers people toward these illusions. Finally, Rose talks about breaking out of collective illusions and how they can be fought.
The book itself is well-written and presents scientifically-backed information in a way that won’t fly over one’s head — a common issue with science-based books. This being Rose’s fourth book, it makes sense he’d have developed a knack for speaking to the layman. The book’s topic is relevant and goes so far as to explain the great toilet paper shortage at the start of the pandemic.
“Collective Illusions” provides an interesting and easy to understand look at concept we’ve likely all fallen into.
