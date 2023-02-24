A student-led worship service planned for Friday on the campus of Union College has made waves in the community because students say they were not permitted to use the facilities at the college, namely Conway Boatman Chapel. Union College is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
Students planned to adapt to the situation by moving to the lawn next to the chapel for it's 6 p.m. meeting Friday, February 24 but was met with a request to move the gathering to the sidewalks.
The Mountain Advocate reached out to the college for comment on the matter, as people were contrasting the school's position concerning the gathering with previous events over the past year. A response was received with a statement from Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins:
"The Union College community is committed to providing a welcoming environment for all, regardless of religious affiliation or belief. We encourage open conversation about religion, and we provide opportunities for spiritual engagement. All proposals for ministry or religious work on campus are accepted by the Office of Spiritual Life. It is this office, under the direction of our campus minister, that reviews requests to determine how we can support the activity, whether with materials, signage, space, advertising, or other resources. Our spiritual life program is open to all faiths and the spiritual life activities are, primarily, student led.
"For the gathering in question, students were advised to visit the campus minister to let him know what they were hoping to do. They were advised of the process to follow by both the Dean of Students and the College President, and both volunteered to go with the students to meet with the campus minister. The students chose not to follow the advice.
"Perhaps the students’ hesitation was guided by the fact that Union’s college minister is grossly mischaracterized in the vitriol expressed from local pulpits and on social media. He is an ordained minister of the United Methodist Church. He cares deeply about our students’ spiritual journeys and recognizes that those journeys are unique to each student. He does not lift up one student’s journey over another nor does he condemn a student’s path. His is not a ministry of hate but, rather, a ministry of love for all of God’s children.”
Despite the change in venue, several people gathered to worship outside Conway Boatman Chapel on the city sidewalks Friday evening.
"I am extremely proud of these students for boldly exercising their constitutional right after being denied the opportunity to do so on campus," said Dr. Joshua K. Smith, pastor of East Barbourville Baptist Church. "You can worship the Lord anywhere and these students proved that tonight. Christ was truly magnified through song, Scripture reading, and prayer this evening on the sidewalk of College Street in the city of Barbourville."
The Mountain Advocate has reached out to others involved with this story and will update this article as more information is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.