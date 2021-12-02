The Knox Central Lady Panthers controlled three quarters of the game against Harlan County on Thursday night, before taking their foot off the gas in the fourth. Knox Central led by as many as 28 points before Harlan County chipped away in the fourth quarter. However, with such a dominant performance in the first three quarters of the game, the Lady Panthers were able to post a 16-point victory, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Knox Central dominated the first half of the game, taking a 42-16 lead into the locker room at the half. The Lady Bears refused to go down without a fight, outscoring the Lady Panthers by 10 points in the second half.
A dominating performance from Halle Collins and Presley Partin allowed for Knox Central to have a little bit of room for error, much to the dismay of coach Steve Warren.
"I think we have to be more disciplined in our offense," he said. "We got winded at halftime it seemed, and we shouldn't have been. I think we saw that we had a big lead at the half, and took our foot off the gas in the second half, and let them get the momentum back."
Although Warren saw a lot of room for improvement, he was happy that his team took the win, and improved to 2-0 on the season.
"It's a good win for the girls, but we're not satisfied," he added. "We had a pretty good lead at the half and felt like we could have worked on things, but our sets weren't disciplined. But it's something to work on. We're not satisfied by any means, but it's a good win to start the home season."
Halle Collins led the Lady Panthers with 28 points. She was followed by Presley Partin with 18 points, Timberly Fredrick with nine points, Caylan Mills with four points, Zoey Liford with three points, Reagan Jones with three points, and Jaylynn Fain with three points.
With the win, Knox Central improved to 2-0 on the season. They'll take on the Madison Central Lady Indians on December 7 at home, with tip-off slated for 7:30.
