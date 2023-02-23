Sophomore Halle Collins is named player of the game after leading the Knox Central Lady Panthers to the 51st District Championship. Collins finished the game with 30 points after hitting on 12 filed goals while also going 6 for 8 from the free throw line.
Collins wins 51st District Championship Player of the Game
- By Larry Spicer, Reporter
Larry Spicer
Reporter
