At the center of government and law and commerce, the Knox County Courthouse will once more be the center of Praise and Prayer to the Creator “in Whom we live and move and have our being!” Again, and timely, we are calling our county to gather in acknowledgement of our gratefulness and our need of blessing from our Savior and Lord. Jesus Christ is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. His Name is above all names and before Him all creation is to bow our minds and hearts.
Each year we have a call to national confession of our hope and trust in the God of the Universe, Who made us and sustains us. Join us as leaders in our community challenge us to practice the awareness of our Creator and to walk before Him in truth and spirit; to, once again, shout out our commitment of “IN GOD WE TRUST!”
The National Day of Prayer celebrates 70 years of prayer for America THIS YEAR! How wonderful it is to live in a nation where, by law every year on the first Thursday of May, the President proclaims a day of prayer for our nation. Join with us and millions of believers across the nation on Thursday, May 6th, as we pray this year’s theme “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty.” From 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Mark your calendars and share this invitation with others. There will not be Prayer on the Square on May 1st as normal. We are moving it and joining this annual day of national worship on the 6th. Join us!!
