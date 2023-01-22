Spring is nearly 2 months away, and yes, I’m counting the days. The poultry and seed catalogs have been filling up my mailbox and it awakens the cravings of more daylight, fresh blooms, and to hear the choir of frogs along the creek bank. January and February are restless, often depressing months for me. Maybe, it’s after all the splendor of the holidays followed by the stale, bland winter that makes me look for better days ahead.
If you are looking for a comfort food that will fill ya up, look no further than this week’s recipe. Believe or not, my husband Nick found it and we kinda put our own spin to it since he can be a finicky eater, but his taste are improving.
If you have a great recipe that can beat the winter blues, let me know and email me at kdcole1120@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.