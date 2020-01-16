A Community Health Fair is scheduled for this Saturday at the Barbourville National Guard Armory.
The event, sponsored by Knox Promise Neighborhood Student Leadership Team (consisting of about 20 students from four area high schools), will take place Saturday, January 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Activities for every age will be available. A blood mobile will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those wishing to donate blood. Donors will receive a free hoodie.
