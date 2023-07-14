Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, Magistrate Tony Golden, other representatives with the Knox County Fiscal Court and the Natural Resources Conservation Service held a community meeting on the evening of July 14 in the community of Kay Jay to share information on the voluntary buyout program for those impacted by flooding in the area. Organizers wish to emphasize the voluntary nature of the program and that no one is required to participate. For more information about this meeting and comments made by the administration and from the community, see next week's newspaper.
For more information about the Emergency Watershed Protection Home Buyout Program, call 606-595-8938 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
