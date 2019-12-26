A group of community members provided a free hot lunch to any and all who needed it on Monday, December 23. Central Elementary gave the group use of their lunch room for the day. Roughly 125 people came by to enjoy the home-cooked meal that included chicken, ham, sweet potatoes and more.
Community members provide free meals
Jeff Ledington
