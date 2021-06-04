This Saturday will mark the first Market on the Square Community Yard Sale hosted by Barbourville Tourism.
The event will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with sellers being able to set up along the Square for free. Sellers will also be able to enter items into the noon auction which will have no seller’s fees. Those wishing to sell may enter the Square from Knox Street. Any unsold items can be left behind and will be hauled off or donated to charity. Sellers may bring tents, tables, or sell from their vehicle. Sellers may use as much space as needed but will need to clear the Square by 3 p.m.
Buyers will be able to walk the Square and participate in the noon auction on the courthouse steps. Music will be playing on the Square and food trucks will also be set up on site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.