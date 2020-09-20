Since so many schools are starting online and virtually this fall, we need to understand how too much screen time affects our health and the health of our children. By understanding the negative results of blue lights, we can better take preventive measures to protect our eyes and our overall health.
What is blue light? No, I’m not talking about the “blue light special” we used to find at K-Mart. Blue wavelengths - which are beneficial during daylight hours, but most disruptive in the evening and at night. Not all colors of light have the same effect, but blue light boost attention, reaction times, and mood, during the day. In the evening and at night blue wavelengths negatively affect our sleep, which in turn leads to disease.
At night, light throws the body’s biological clock - the circadian rhythm - out of whack! Sleep suffers and worse, research shows there may be a very real connection between blue light at night and cancer, diabetes, heart disease and obesity. In 1981, researchers at Harvard Medical School showed that natural daylight keeps a person’s internal clock aligned with the body and the environment. Until the invention of the light bulb, the sun was our major source of light and people spent their evenings and nights in darkness. Now, our evenings and nights can be brightly illuminated, at any hour of the night.
Studies show that exposure to light at night suppresses the secretion of melatonin, a hormone that influences circadian rhythms. The results showed blood sugar levels increased, throwing the people involved in the study into a prediabetic state and levels of leptin, a hormone that leaves us feeling full after eating went way down, leading me to still want to eat when I’m really full.
While light of any kind can suppress the secretion of melatonin, blue light at night does so more powerfully than any other color. And the problem with blue wavelengths is especially an issue since the proliferation of electronics with screens and energy-efficient lighting and LEDs. Yes, our computers, laptops, i-pads and cell phones are disrupting our lives in many unexpected ways.
Research at the University of Toledo show that blue light causes irreversible damage to vision. Blue wavelengths cause a chemical change in retinal, a chemical naturally found in our eyes. The change leads to cell death.
If studies continue to show blue light has adverse health effects, then environmental concerns, and the quest for energy-efficient lighting could be at odds with personal health. Those curlicue light bulbs and LED lights are much more efficient, but they produce more blue light. All light has some blue wavelengths, but not all produce the same amount.
WAYS TO PROTECT OURSELVES AND OUR CHILDREN
Use dim red lights for night lights. Red light has less power to affect our circadian rhythms and does not suppress our melatonin levels near as much as blue light.
Avoid looking at bright screens beginning 2 or 3 hours before bed.
If you work at night, consider wearing blue-blocking glasses(found online) or installing an app that filters the blue/green wavelength at night. My granddaughter has this app on her cell phone.
Expose yourself to lots of bright light during the day, which will boost your ability to sleep at night, as well as your mood and alertness during daylight hours.
Any time during the day your child can do their schoolwork without having to look at the screen, that is a plus.
For after school hours homework, try to have your child switch from screen work to maybe reading a book or doing work in an actual handheld workbook. (Remember those from our days in school?)
Stretching and moving around the room a bit between classes will keep their circulation going and help release tense muscles that have been sitting in front of a screen for hours.
All of this information is also for adults who have been and continue to work from home. I personally know of a woman who had to see a doctor for her eyes. “Too much screen time”, was his diagnosis. She has cut back to just 40 hours per week, instead of the 60 plus hours she was putting in. She works from home for an unemployment office assisting those filing for unemployment.
I hope you find this information useful. Stay healthy and be safe.
