On January 4, 2023, Carolyn Congleton joyously celebrated her 100th birthday at her home in Barbourville with loving family and caregivers.
Carolyn was born in 1923, in the beautiful mountains of Boone, North Carolina when times were quite different from today. In 1923, the average family yearly income was $1,300, gasoline was 14 cents a gallon, the first TIME magazine was published and the electric-operated traffic light was invented.
Carolyn attended college at what was then known as Eastern Kentucky State College in Richmond. She traveled for many hours by train back and forth from Boone throughout this period. She was the only member of her family that graduated from college. It was also there that she met her husband, Robert Lee Congleton who was from Barbourville.
Following his military service in World War II, the two married and lived at the EKSC Veterans Village. It was there where they began their family. Soon after they moved to Boone before settling in Barbourville in 1961, along with their three children, Carol, Betty Ann and Robin.
Carolyn grew up during the Great Depression Era and was taught the importance of values such as devotion to one’s family, church, education and to never be wasteful. As a homemaker throughout the years, meals were cooked daily by Carolyn and leftovers were a way of life. She made sure nothing went to waste. She especially enjoyed cooking fresh summer vegetable meals.
Having lived in Barbourville since 1961, Carolyn devoted her life to being a nurturing homemaker, wife, and mom. She was also a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Barbourville. She enjoyed serving her community throughout the years volunteering at the Knox County/Barbourville Hospital Women’s Auxiliary. She devoted fifty-eight years as a member of the Women’s Study Club, serving many of those years as secretary, submitting monthly articles to the Advocate.
Carolyn enjoyed playing bridge with friends in her bridge club. She always loved attending church events and dinners. She also loved traveling, celebrating birthdays and holidays with family and lovingly watching her six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren grow up.
Additionally, Carolyn has always held her appearance of utmost importance. She has always had a large makeup bag that includes her Merle Norman cosmetics. About five years ago, Carolyn fell at home, resulting in a broken leg. As the EMT’s were getting ready to take her to the hospital by ambulance, she had to know that someone had her makeup bag before going to the hospital. Further, when the pastor came to the hospital to visit her, she wouldn’t let him enter her room until she had put her makeup on and brushed her hair. Carolyn’s favorite television show is The Golden Girls, always mentioning her admiration of the stylish clothing the characters wore.
Until the last couple of years, she was often found at home enjoying time in her recliner, working crossword puzzles, reading her newspapers and sending cards to friends and family. Celebrating Carolyn’s 100th birthday with her loving family and caregivers has meant so much and we look forward to celebrating many more with this amazing lady!
