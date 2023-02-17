Who wouldn’t be thrilled to hear the words, “Congratulations, you just won $1.5 million dollars”?
We can certainly be hopeful, but according to Knox County Sheriff, Mike Smith, “Anything that sounds too good to be true, usually is.”
Scamming of all types are on the rise all across America, including right here in Knox County and the surrounding counties. It would be difficult to know the exact numbers, but it has been estimated that Americans have already lost over $580 million to various types of scammers since the Covid pandemic hit in March of 2020.
When thinking of scams, most people immediately think of sweepstakes and lottery scams, however, those are not the only fraudulent scams to watch out for. Other popular scams include student loan forgiveness scams, phone scams, SIM swapping, romance scams, online purchase scams, employment scams, advance fee scams, fake check scams, identity theft scams, funeral and cemetery scams, investment or pyramid schemes, charity scams, reverse mortgage scams, Medicare/health insurance scams, internet scams, and the list goes on and on.
There are many scams out there, and nothing makes my blood boil more than someone trying to take from, or scam others out of their hard-earned money.
Unfortunately, while scams target people of all ages, the most successful age groups targeted are the elderly. Why? Older folks may be targeted because they are perceived to have more money in the bank. Older adults are usually more likely to have an overly trusting nature or be easier influenced. They may be socially isolated, have lack of knowledge or information regarding fraud prevention, have difficulty with emotional regulations, have motivational challenges and/or even be in cognitive decline. Sometimes older folks are simply risk-takers. Other times, seniors may have less income and may even need financial help themselves and are just hopeful to win that million dollars to help a needy family member.
Crooks have many ways of obtaining personal and private information and sometimes having just a bit of critical personal information is just enough for most people to believe the crook is a legitimate business. For instance, if someone calls and tells you they are from a business and they need information. If they supply you with your own birthdate, or social security number or some other identifying information, most people will believe the person on the other end of the call is from the company they say they are, (why else would they know that information), and will confirm the information, or in some cases even correct the person if the information is off just a little, and then follow along with the scammer, maybe even give in to their requests.
The internet makes it easy for scammers to obtain information about you as well as logos from official websites to place on documents to make them look “official”.
Just recently, I was made aware of someone receiving a document supposedly from the United States Department of Justice notifying this person of an ongoing investigation of their finances and intentions to carry out a “full audit of all their assets and possessions." This was to be done so the unsuspecting person could win $2,500,000.00 and a brand new 2023 car. One of the documents said at present the person named owed “outstanding federal and IRS taxes” and if the taxes weren’t paid by a certain date, all assets, Social Security benefits, etc. would be frozen.
This is a scare tactic, made to ensure an immediate response, because no one wants to go through an audit, and they sure don’t want their assets frozen. The document continued to say that payment of a certain amount should be made as soon as possible to avoid further legal actions, seizure of assets and termination of social security benefits. “Sanctions can be amounted to five hundred thousand $500,000.00 for money laundering and tax invasion.” (The correct word here should be evasion, not invasion. This is another red flag that a document received is bogus and a scam.)
Also, the scammer will warn the person targeted to not to correspond with others about the documents, to make sure the targeted person stays in the dark that they are being scammed.
Sadly, NO ONE is immune to the possibility of identity theft or scams. However, it is important to be aware that these things do happen in today’s world, and often. There are people out there who are very willing to take advantage of others every chance they get.
I want to warn you and make you aware of some things you should watch out for, including:
Requests for or confirmation of personal information.
Request for payment by any means including cash, gift cards, checks, credit card, wire transfers, etc.
Use of official looking documents, logos or fake government seals, fake looking licenses with photos or logos on them. Sometimes you can spot these because they will be out of proportion, or just look a little “off”.
If you have questions or are suspicious of anything at all, including regular mail, e-mail, text messages, or phone calls, please double check with someone you trust, a local businessperson, local law enforcement or even have a lawyer look over documents or information before sending any money or anything at all or corresponding with anyone or talking to them over the phone. Most of the time people who are aware and familiar with this type of activity can spot things that will most identify printed correspondence from a scammer.
Also, beware of telemarketers and/or people sending letters asking for donations. While there are a few organizations you can trust, there are many, many more organizations which are bogus and trying to exploit people. Also, once you have a history of donating, your information gets shared with other “organizations” at an alarming rate, and this has a domino effect of never-ending and growing requests for donations.
Just today, I, myself, received an intentional scam on my cell phone. I received a text message supposedly from AT&T. It read “Subject: 91480539 >|AT&T| Billing Decline will cause your service to be terminated, we can’t continue your service. To continue using our services, you are required to update your information here jmusicworld.com/?MyBill-UXayxQazsss9 Otherwise your service will be closed.”
At first, when I started reading this message, my heart skipped a beat. I wondered if I had missed a payment or something. Then, as I read further, I knew it was a scam because of the link’s address. AT&T would not be sending me a link for “jmusicworld.com”. I realized that I should not click the link.
It’s a shame that in this day and age that we have to second guess everything we do, in fear of being taken advantage of. These people know how to make things look real and seem official, and that’s where the danger lies.
Please don’t click on links in text messages or on websites. The scammers want you to click the link so they can install malware, viruses, spyware, or ransomware on your device. Once the malware, viruses, etc., are installed on your phone or computer, there are all kinds of your private information scammers are privy to, and you won’t even know it.
