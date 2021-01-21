Last Thursday saw the swearing in of the newly elected Conservation Supervisors for the Knox County Conservation District.
Conservation Supervisors are elected officials “who have pledged themselves to leading their county’s efforts in conserving and improving our soil, water and related natural resources,” per the Conservation District Supervisors’ Handbook. Supervisors have a number of responsibilities, including “planning, managing, and directing local conservation programs.”
This year marked the retirement of supervisor Marvin Mills, who served in the role for 10 years. “We hate to lose Marvin, he has been a great supporter of the Knox County farmers,” said Knox Conservation District Board Chairman Wiley Brown.
Shirley Merida, Josh Ramsey, Kyle Hubbs, and Jim Stewart were all sworn in by Knox County Clerk Mike Cory during Thursday’s ceremony. Regarding new member Stewart, Brown added “I think Jim will be a good addition to the board.”
