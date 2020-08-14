KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE
Friday, August 14, 2020 On Thursday August 13, 2020 Knox County Deputies received a call from an individual who stated they had an altercation with 30 year old Ricky Allen Vaughn Jr. of London Kentucky. Responding to the scene was Deputy Elijah Broughton and KSP Trooper Sammy Farris.
The victim told Deputy Broughton that he was traveling on Moore Hill Avenue when Vaughn came toward him in a 2010 Silver Cadillac almost running him off the road. The victim went on to state that when he stopped his vehicle to make sure no one had wrecked, Vaughn exited the Cadillac yelling and cursing at him. He stated that Vaughn then pulled out a pistol and fire one shot in his direction hitting the back bumper of his vehicle.
At the time, the victim had his brother-in-law and four-year-old son in the vehicle with him. A short time later Kentucky State Police Trooper Farris found Ricky Vaughn Jr. in the Cadillac which was had just entered the lot of Speedy Mart on US25E north. During a search, deputies located a 380 pistol and a .223 caliber AR-15 where Vaughn had been sitting in the vehicle.
Vaughn is a convicted felon. Ricky Allen Vaughn Jr was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center, charged with (3) three counts of Wanton Endangerment – 1st degree and (2) two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
