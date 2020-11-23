A Corbin attorney announced Monday morning a number of donations to restaurants expected to see less traffic following the governor’s recent mandates.
Shane Romines, of Copeland and Romines PLLC, previously made a similar gesture in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, with the money going toward providing meals for healthcare workers. “The Champ’s Tab” round two works a bit differently this time around.
Five Corbin restaurants; The Wrigley, The Depot, Shep’s Place, Pizza & Company, and Smokey Bears all received $1000; The Brick Oven in Williamsburg also received $500. The restaurants will be able to use the money to provide discounts and other promotions of their choosing. The benefits form the funds are also available to the general public this time around. Discounts can be received by stating “put it on the champ’s tab.”
“I will encourage others to add to it to help our restaurants and servers during this shutdown,” said Romines. The promotion was announced formally on the Copeland and Romines Facebook page at 9 a.m.
