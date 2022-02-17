The Corbin City Commission voted unanimously to approve and direct DBL (Dressman Benzinger Lavelle) Law to file an appeal in the Corbin-London annexation lawsuit during a special called meeting Wednesday.
The vote follows Laurel Circuit Court Judge Gregory Lay’s ruling to dismiss Corbin’s annexation lawsuit regarding property near Exit 29 in southern Laurel County on Feb. 9.
Lay found that neither the City of Corbin nor the City Utilities Commission have standing to file a suit against the City of London.
The appeal was expected to be filed Wednesday at the Kentucky Court of Appeals in Frankfort.
Commissioners Allison Moore, Seth Reeves and Mayor Suzie Razmus voted to approve the appeal. Commissioners Brandon Shepherd and Trent Knuckles were unable to attend due to schedule conflicts.
