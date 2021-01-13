Corbin Downtown has released its 2021 calendar that features 28 festivals and events throughout the year.
In addition to traditional events, including NIBROC, Moonbow Eggfest, Christmas Open House and Christmas parade, the monthly city yard sales, Cumberland Valley Cruise-Ins, and Trick or Treat on Main, Downtown Director Maggy Kriebel announced the inaugural Signature Spirit Shuffle Pub Crawl on January 30, the inaugural Colonel Fest on April 24, and the Flavor of Main on July 24.
Kriebel said the pub crawl will involve the debut of signature drinks featuring Buffalo Trace Bourbon at six downtown establishments.
The restaurants include Si Senor, Shep’s Place, Austin City Saloon, The Wrigley Taproom and Eatery, The Depot on Main, and The Caboose Sports Tavern.
Kriebel said she began talking with the local restaurant owners about the event back in the fall.
“I picked up the telephone and worked my mojo,” Kriebel said of bringing Buffalo Trace on board.
In addition, Kriebel said she was recently able to bring Ale-8 on as a sponsor.
“Two of the participants are using Ale-8 as a mixer for their signature drinks,” Kriebel said.
As a partner in the event, Kriebel said Buffalo Trace has paid to have the drink menus printed and will be providing gift items to be given to the pub crawl participants.
“We are hoping for the partnerships to continue to grow in a lot of different aspects,” Kriebel said. “The potential for growth is pretty big.
The pub crawl will begin at 7 p.m. at Si Senor on South Main Street. From there, the crawl will continue up Main Street.
Tickets to the pub crawl are $20. Ticket holders will receive a T-shirt, signature drink menu, event wristband, Buffalo Trace items, Ale-8 items and a punch card.
Participants must still purchase their drinks. However, for each signature drink they purchase, they get a punch on the card.
Those who earn two punches are eligible to enter the drawing for the grand prize pack.
Kriebel said the package includes an overnight stay at Cumberland Falls State Park, ziplining at Sheltowee Trace, tickets to Tri-County Cineplex, two visits to The Great Escape in Corbin, a drink mixer basket from Ale-8, items from Buffalo Trace, and other great prizes.
Tickets for the event are available at the Corbin Tourism Office located at The Corbin Center and may be purchased through Jan. 29.
“You don’t have to purchase an event ticket to participate in the pub crawl,” Kriebel said. “You can buy drinks, but you won’t get the mercendise, or a punch ticket for a chance at the grand prize.”
Kriebel said Colonel Fest will be a community festival celebrating Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders.
“It will all be focused on the Colonel,” Kriebel said.
In addition to craft vendors and stage entertainment, Kriebel said there will be a variety of games and events for children and adults including: egg on the spoon, toss the chicken in the bucket, a best fried chicken contest, a fried chicken eating contest, and a Colonel Sanders look alike competition.
“It is not going to be like the World Chicken Festival in London!” Kriebel said
“We want it to be about the Colonel.”
Kriebel said she is working on getting KFC involved in the event, and will be looking at possibly using the Corbin trolley bus to take people over for a tour of the remodeled KFC.
The event will be held on Main Street between NIBROC Parks and Sanders Park.
Local vendors are welcome to participate.
Kriebel said there will be a vendor fee.
More information is available by contacting the Corbin Tourism Office at (606) 528-8860.
The third new event, Flavor of Main, will involve downtown restaurants offering a unique dining experience with a special menu.
“They will be served right on Main Street,” Kriebel said adding that the restaurant owners were eager to pariticpate.
Planning is ongoing for the event.
Additional details will be released at a later date.
More information about the events may be found on the Downtown Corbin Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.