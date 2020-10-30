catalytic capers

Two Corbinites were arrested Monday in connection with a catalytic converter theft on October 24.

James Mann, 40, and Charidy Carter, 39, were arrested on a warrant by Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Wilson. Wilson states in the complaint that Mann cut the catalytic converter from a Ford Explorer belonging to the victim. Carter was reportedly with Mann during the incident.

Both Mann and Carter are charged with first degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking, $500 or more but less than $10,000. Both are held on $10,000 bonds and due in court on October 29. 

