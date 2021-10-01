The Corbin Economic Development Agency and the Southeastern Kentucky Regional Business Park are undergoing name changes in order to help market the regional focus.
Chairman Bruce Carpenter noted that the economic development agency would now be known as the Southern Kentucky Economic Development Agency while the business park off of the Corbin bypass that serves as the home to Pepsi, Kowa and CTA, among others, would now be known as the Southern Kentucky Business Park.
“In order for our area to grow and move, we had to come together,” Carpenter explained during a presentation by the Kentucky Association for Economic Development at a meeting to discuss strategies and opportunities to accelerate progress throughout Kentucky.
The Southern Kentucky Economic Development Agency will be focused on Whitley and Knox County.
Carpenter said in his 25 years working on economic development in the area, the area of Boone, Kenton and Campbell County in northern Kentucky has defined the success that regionalization can have in terms of economic growth.
“I guess, now, today, you can say there are eight or nine counties,” Carpenter said of that region.
Carpenter added that by marketing the region as opposed to a single county, it expands the amenities and other positive aspects to prospective businesses.
“We have got a lot of what I call big city amenities,” Carpenter said of the area when you combine Williamsburg, Barbourville and Corbin.
“The waterpark in Williamsburg is a perfect example,” Carpenter explained noting that it is within driving distance from Corbin or Barbourville. “Why does Corbin need to build a waterpark when we have such a great one in Williamsburg?”
Carpenter, who also serves as executive director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said it makes sense to change the names in the interest of consistency, noting that when Firestone officials initially called the Corbin Economic Development office to discuss the recently announced expansion of the Williamsburg facility, the person questioned whether it was the correct office.
“Southern Kentucky is who we are,” Carpenter said noting that southeastern Kentucky can encompass anywhere from Pikeville to Pulaski County.
As to the business park, Carpenter explained that it benefits six counties, including: Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Clay, Bell and Harlan counties, from the occupational taxes generated there.
Carpenter noted that in 2011-12, each county received approximately $11,000 in 2011-12 to approximately $41,000 in 2018-19.
Carpenter added that construction on Keeneland’s off-track betting facility in Williamsburg has begun and construction on the long-planned harness racing track, off of the Corbin bypass near the business park, is expected to begin in October.
“Hopefully, we will continue to move forward with a regional approach,” Carpenter said.
