Knox County Deputy Sgt. Carl Frith served arrested an individual on Thursday, November 18, 2021, lodging him in the Knox County Detention Center.
Deputy Jesse Smith took out a criminal complaint warrant on 28-year-old Johnathon Corey Wyatt of Corbin for assault - 1st degree and burglary - 1st degree on November 11, 2021. This was after Wyatt came to his father’s property, kicked in his back door, and started arguing with him.
Wyatt then began physically fighting with his father striking him multiple times in the face, arms, and other parts of the body with a PVC pipe causing serious physical harm to his father.
Johnathon Corey Wyatt was taken into custody without incident and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
