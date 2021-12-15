On Tuesday afternoon December 14, 2021, Knox County Deputies made a significant arrest at a residence in the Indian Creek community on Rt. 6 as the result of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.
Taken into custody was 42-year-old Douglas Warfield of Corbin. Warfield was charged with trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree (greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine). He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is committed to investigating and arresting those who choose to deal in drug trafficking in the Knox County area.
